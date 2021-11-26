Saakashvili’s health remains stable – Ombudsman of Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili’s health condition is stable, and vital parameters are within normal limits, the group of specialists set by the Ombudsman of Georgia said, Trend reports via the press service of the Ombudsman's office.

Saakashvili declared a hunger strike on the day of his arrest, October 1, and stopped it 50 days later, immediately after being transferred from the prison clinic to the Gori military hospital on November 20. A group of specialists conducted a third visit to the ex-President on November 23.

“The patient's condition is stable, he still complains of general weakness, imbalance. Vital parameters are within normal limits,” the doctors' conclusion says.

Meanwhile, the Georgian government accused Mikheil Saakashvili of illegal crossing of the Georgian border and several criminal offenses such as the violent dispersal of anti-government mass protests in 2007, raiding of Imedi TV channel by riot police, illegal take-over of the property, and other crimes, which led to his arrest in Tbilisi on October 1.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm