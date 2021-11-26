Georgia, Qatar plan to expand economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia and Qatar plan to deepen trade, economic, and political ties between the countries, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

This was stated at the meeting between Georgia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili and Dr. Ahmad Hassen Al-Hammadi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

The parties discussed the issues of mutual cooperation, emphasizing the importance of high-level visits.

During his official visit, Khvtisiashvili also met Sultan Bin Rashid Al Khater, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Qatar.

Georgia’s minister also appreciated the work of the Embassy of Georgia in Qatar in establishing trade in Georgian goods in several store chains in Qatar.

“Georgian products are valued in Qatar as high quality products and their popularity is growing,” Khvtisiashvili wrote on Twitter.

