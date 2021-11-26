Georgia carries out judicial reform with support of U.S., MP Okhanashvili says

Chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee of the Georgian Parliament, Anri Okhanashvili, has echoed the U.S. Embassy’s recent statement on Supreme Court appointments, Trend reports citing 1TV.

U.S. Embassy is “disappointed that, once again, Parliament is moving forward with Supreme Court appointments before it has completed an independent assessment of the previous waves of judicial reform, as Parliament’s leaders agreed to do.”

Okhanashvili dubbed such statements as “paramount”, pledging to discuss this issue with the ruling team, as well as with, the U.S. Embassy and the EU.

“We have implemented such a transparent, long-standing model for the election of Supreme Court justices, with the close support of our strategic partner, the United States. We have not yet announced the voting date. We will discuss this issue with the team and our partners,” Okhanashvili added.