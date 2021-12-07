Georgia shortens terms of COVID-19 booster vaccination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

The Ministry of Health of Georgia has reduced the terms of booster vaccination from COVID-19 from 6 to 3 and 5 months, depending on the vaccine type, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Those who have been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine should receive a booster or a third dose at least five months after the second vaccination.

For those who have been vaccinated with Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines the booster dose period is three months.

The Ministry of Health also clarified the timing of vaccination for those aged 12-15 years. The interval between the first and second doses for them is determined from three to twelve weeks.

According to the Ministry, the same or another type of vaccine can be provided as a booster dose.

As for those vaccinated with AstraZeneca, the third dose of Pfizer vaccine is allowed, six months after the second vaccination.

It was decided to shorten the interval between the second and booster vaccinations due to the threat of a new "omicron" strain of coronavirus appearing in Georgia, the ministry said.

