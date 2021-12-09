Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Maryana Akhmedova

Georgia reported 3,562 new COVID-19 cases, 4,145 recoveries, and 63 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 54,470 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 31,693 tests were rapid, while the remaining 18,777 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 879,368 people, among them, 822,108 have recovered and 12,582 have died.

There are 40 people currently in quarantine, 6,286 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,178 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 9, more than 2.2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 10,660 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

