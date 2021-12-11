U.S. Congressmen call on Ambassador Katherine Tai for strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties with Georgia

In their letter to the United States Trade Representative, the U.S. Congressmen called on Ambassador Katherine Tai for strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties with Georgia, Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Georgia is a critical ally of the United States. As an evolving democracy, Georgia must make important political and economic reforms which will increase stability in the Caucasus region, and the prospect of enhanced trade relations with the United States could catalyze those reforms,” reads the letter.

The Letter highlights the strategic geographical location of Georgia that makes it an ideal partner in an area of the world that is experiencing increasing tensions and instability.

According to the Congressmen, the United States and Georgia have a strong foundation on which to deepen trade relations, including the U.S.-Georgia Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, a High-level Trade Dialogue, a Bilateral Investment Treaty.

Georgia has also been recognized by the European Union as a high-value trade partner and conduit to energy security, evidenced by the development of an Association Agreement and a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) between the European Union and Georgia.

Based on the letter, greater economic engagement with the United States at the appropriate time could further propel Georgia’s market reforms and pro-investment policies and give American goods and services a greater foothold in South Caucasus, Central Asia, Turkey and Eastern Europe. Of particular importance, in this light, is free trade with the key partner.

“At present, the United States does not have any free trade agreements in the region. Enhanced trade discussions could also pave the way for greater economic relationships between the United States and Georgia that would send a powerful signal that American values of democracy and market-based rules are alive and well in an area rife with oppression and state-driven authoritarian government systems,” reads the letter.

The Congressmen also pay special attention to Georgia-U.S. strong partnership; Georgia’s significant contribution to the U.S. military efforts in Afghanistan and Iraq; Georgia’s leading role in supporting U.S. values and priorities in the South Caucasus and beyond’, reads the letter. The letter is signed by the members of congress: Carol D. Miller, Adam Kinzinger, Steve Womack, John Rose, Jimmy Gomez, Gerald E. Connolly, Dan Crenshaw Alex X. Mooney.