Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 2,784 new COVID-19 cases, 2,070 recoveries, and 53 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 51,054 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 31,443 tests were rapid, while the remaining 19,611 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 906,965 people, among them, 852,560 have recovered and 13,024 have died.

There are 40 people currently in quarantine, 5,737 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,106 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 18, more than 2.3 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 9,398 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm