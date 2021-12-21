Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Georgia reported 3,282 new COVID-19 cases, 3,263 recoveries, and 53 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 49,347 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 34,387 tests were rapid, while the remaining 14,960 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 913,738 people, among them, 866,339 have recovered and 13,169 have died.

There are 35 people currently in quarantine, 5,626 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,021 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 21, more than 2.3 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 13,743 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

