National Drug Quality Lab to open in Georgia in 2022, Health Minister says

The National Drug Quality Laboratory will be set up in Georgia to reduce the risk of counterfeiting, Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze announced on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the Minister, the lab will open by the end of 2022.

Tikaradze also said that patients’ access to cancer care has expanded, including access to cancer medicines.

“Limits for cancer treatment (chemotherapy, hormonal and radiation therapy) have been increased by 8,000 GEL. Cancer patients benefit from drug treatment with state funding,” she noted.