Georgia’s main priority is to reduce poverty and create new jobs – PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s main task is to reduce poverty and create new jobs, and we have already started working towards these issues, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian Government Administration.

In this regard, the working group led by the Georgian Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Levan Davitashvili had visited Europe and has developed practical examples from several countries, and the project of job creation will begin in January, PM said.

Meanwhile, Irakli Garibashvili also assessed Georgia’s economic situation at today’s government meeting. Georgia achieved double-digit economic growth in 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other existing obstacles, the PM noted.

---

