SOCAR Georgia Gas investing own funds in gas pipeline construction in Georgia

Jan. 11

By Maryana Akhmedova

SOCAR has been investing its own funds in the construction of gas pipelines in Georgia’s regions where Azerbaijanis reside, Trend reports via SOCAR’s Twitter publication.

SOCAR Georgia Gas has been serving serves 808,000 subscribers in Georgia, the statement said.

SOCAR Georgia Gas has provided natural gas to more than 700 settlements in Georgia and has built 11,000 kilometers of gas pipeline since 2007, the company noted.

Although supplying gas in Georgia is carried out mainly at the expense of state financing, SOCAR invests its own funds in the construction of gas pipelines in the regions of compact residence of our compatriots, the statement said.

SOCAR Georgia Gas employs more than 2,000 employees, among whom there are also Azerbaijanis, the company noted.

