Georgia reports new record high COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 17,530 new COVID-19 cases, which is the new anti-record in the country, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

The number of recoveries over the past 24 hours reached 5,087, while 39 died.

A total of 78,172 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 46,900 tests were rapid, while the remaining 31,272 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1.09 million people, among them, 977,832 have recovered and 14,813 have died.

There are 32 people currently in quarantine, 4,651 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 2,023 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of January 26, more than 2.6 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,661 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm