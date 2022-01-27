Georgia, Azerbaijan discuss attracting tourists to South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili met with representatives of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who were on a working visit to Georgia, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgia's ministry.

Priority areas of cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan in tourism and civil aviation were discussed at the meeting.

The focus was on the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has heavily affected these sectors.

The parties agreed that in order to attract and bring more travelers from the target countries to the South Caucasus region, it is important to joint efforts of the countries, which will further contribute to the development of tourism and civil aviation sectors both in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

