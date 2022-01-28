Georgia – Uzbekistan trade turnover up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The trade turnover between Georgia and Uzbekistan from January through November 2021 totaled $104.5 million – an increase of 21.9 percent, compared to $85.7 million over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

In particular, Georgia’s imports from Uzbekistan over first 11 months of 2021 amounted to $26.2 million, which is an increase of 20.1 percent, compared to $21.8 million over the same period of 2020.

Georgia’s exports to Uzbekistan from January through November 2021 amounted to $78.2 million, which is an increase of 22.6 percent, compared to $63.8 million over the same period of 2021.

According to Geostat, Uzbekistan ranks 10 among Georgia’s top trading partners by exports over the first 11 months of 2021.

Meanwhile, Georgian total foreign trade turnover (excluding undeclared trade) from January through November 2021 amounted to $12.8 billion, which is 25.1 percent more than over the same period of 2020 – $10.2 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm