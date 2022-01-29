Georgia reports new record high COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Georgia reported 18,274 new COVID-19 cases, which is the new anti-record in the country, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

The number of recoveries over the past 24 hours reached 8,400, while 41 died.

A total of 84,762 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 48,320 tests were rapid, while the remaining 34,442 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1.1 million people, among them, 995,328 have recovered and 14,911 have died.

There are 35 people currently in quarantine, 5,084 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 2,091 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of January 29, more than 2.7 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 8,310 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

