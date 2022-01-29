New port commissioned in Georgia's Poti

The official opening ceremony of a new port was held in Poti town of the western Samegrelo region on Saturday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, construction of the new port was carried out with joint efforts of PACE Group and US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

One of the largest projects in the Georgian maritime sector cost USD 120 million. The DFC financed the project with USD 50 million.

Founded in 1992, PACE Group is the largest transportation company in Georgia, covering maritime agencies, brokerage, logistics, container services, berth and terminal operator companies. The group employs over 1000 people and has an annual cargo turnover of three million tonnes.