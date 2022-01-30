New Poti Seaport of Georgia to employ 200 people

The New Poti Seaport, an investment project into Georgia's largest Black Sea harbour, will employ approximately 200 people, Tamar Ioseliani, the Head of the Georgian Maritime Transport Agency has said, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Ioseliani highlighted the new construction project at the seaport was an "extremely important" initiative that would increase the capacity of port infrastructure in the country.

The total port throughput in Georgia will increase by 3.5 million tonnes once the project is finalised, Ioseliani added.

Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Saturday the seaport project was an example of Georgia’s attractiveness for foreign investment, pointing out the country’s “largest transit and transport” potential in the region.

Supported by the PACE group and the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the new port is one of the largest projects implemented in the Georgian maritime sector.