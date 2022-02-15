Georgia sees increase in potato exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgian potato exports from January through November 2021 amounted to $16.2 million (48,014 tons), which is a 15-times increase, compared to $1.04 million worth of potatoes (4,026 tons) in the same period of 2020, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

TOP-5 importers of potatoes from Georgia (Jan. through Nov. 2021):

Russia – $14 million (32,454 tons);

Azerbaijan – $1.1 million (9,146 tons);

Moldova – $330,650 (1,848 tons);

Ukraine – $208,170 (1,939 tons);

Belarus – $177,150 (669 tons).

Georgian exports from January through November 2021 amounted to $3.8 billion – an increase of 26.7 percent, compared to $3.01 billion in the same period of 2020.

