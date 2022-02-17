Georgian Defence Minister holds meetings at NATO HQ

Georgian Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze is holding the meetings within the framework of the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Burchuladze has met with Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova and thanked the Czech government for its strong support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as Georgia’s aspiration to join the EU and NATO.

On top of that, the Georgian Defence Minister signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lithuania in the field of cyber security, providing for cooperation with the Kaunas Cyber Security Center.