Georgian PM meets Jigsaw-Google CEO

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, met with Jigsaw-Google CEO Jared Cohen, the government’s press office reported, saying the meeting focused mainly on the special importance of developing technologies as one of the best ways to combat disinformation and cyberthreats, Trend reports citing 1TV.

It further said that the Head of Government emphasized Georgia’s beneficial business environment, some of the lowest tax rates, the country’s leading positions in the world’s reputable rankings, and the opportunities offered by Georgia to investors. Irakli Garibashvili underlined the country’s potential for developing information and internet technologies, and Georgia’s advantageous location.

The meeting pointed out that the Georgian Government attaches enormous importance to further developing Georgian professionals’ digital and cybersecurity capacities, as introducing new tools and methods requires constant qualification enhancement. The Prime Minister affirmed the readiness of representatives of relevant Georgian professional communities to engage in special trainings, to develop the country’s technological capacities and reinforce the sustainability of Georgian institutions, the press statement reads.

Irakli Garibashvili offered Jared Cohen to set up a regional hub in Georgia and invited Jigsaw-Google’s delegation to familiarize themselves with venues of cooperation on the ground.