Georgian PM, Siemens Energy CEO discuss potential investment

Georgia 20 February 2022 14:46 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian PM, Siemens Energy CEO discuss potential investment

Georgia's potential for new energy projects was discussed at a meeting between the country's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Christian Bruch, the CEO of Siemens Energy AG, at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

During the meeting, Garibashvili highlighted Georgia's favourable investment environment and noted promotion of energy projects as the Georgian government's "top priority" in the post-pandemic period.

The Georgian PM pledged to provide "maximum support" for Siemens Energy AG to invest in the country.

Siemens Energy AG employs approximately 90 thousand people in 90 countries around the world.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Bank Maskan of Iran provides funds for National Housing Action Plan
Bank Maskan of Iran provides funds for National Housing Action Plan
Iran's Chabahar-Zahedan railway line to connect CIS, Caucasus, European countries to Chabahar port
Iran's Chabahar-Zahedan railway line to connect CIS, Caucasus, European countries to Chabahar port
Construction of Tehran-North highway in progress
Construction of Tehran-North highway in progress
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Air India wins applause for pilots’ landing skills amid Storm Eunice World 15:48
Kazakh deputy PM holds meeting on mineral deposits Kazakhstan 15:26
Azerbaijan’s MFA shares publication due to 30th anniversary of Baku-Berlin diplomatic relations Politics 15:26
Death toll from COVID-19 in Iran surpasses 135,000 Society 15:13
Passenger found alive on Greece-Italy ferry after blaze, 11 still missing Europe 15:10
Indian PM Modi meets Sikh-Hindu delegation from Afghanistan Other News 14:51
Georgian PM, Siemens Energy CEO discuss potential investment Georgia 14:46
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Society 14:23
"Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow" to be held in Russia via Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s support Society 14:10
Iran sees surge in exports to ECO member states Business 13:51
Azerbaijan, Georgia to sign agreement on co-op in education Society 13:44
Azerbaijan is most important trading partner for Germany in South Caucasus - German Foreign Ministry Politics 13:31
Turkish President Erdogan to begin 4-day African tour on Sunday Turkey 12:36
Domestic cargo transportation via Iran’s airports increasing Transport 12:28
Measures of social support in Azerbaijan to be continued - PM Politics 12:27
Iran records increase in buy/sell operations at its Mercantile Exchange Business 12:27
Turkey closely monitoring situation in Ukraine - national defense minister Turkey 11:42
Georgian FM meets Ukrainian colleague in Munich Georgia 11:41
Georgia reports 9,400 coronavirus cases Georgia 11:25
IEA evaluates Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance Oil&Gas 10:32
Training flights carried out with crews of helicopters of Azerbaijani Air Force (VIDEO) Politics 10:31
Canadian police make final push to end weeks-long protest in capital Other News 10:25
Iranian currency rates for February 20 Finance 09:47
Kazakhstan sees new daily COVID-19 cases in triple digits Kazakhstan 09:28
Iranian FM meets Borrell in Munich Iran 09:22
Turkey confirms 80,454 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 09:04
Death toll from floods, landslides climbs to 152 in Brazilian city of Petropolis Other News 08:48
Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive US 08:23
MEDEF studying objectives for possible business missions to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan (Exclusive) Business 08:00
3 killed as fire hits IDPs camp in northeast Nigeria Other News 07:29
Helicopter crashes into waves off crowded Miami beach US 06:56
13 injured by roof collapse in Madrid amusement park Europe 06:18
Hong Kong ramps up isolation facilities including at cruise terminal to battle COVID Other News 05:31
Iran’s top diplomat says ready for immediate prisoner swap with US Nuclear Program 04:53
5 killed in Houthi ballistic missile attack in Yemen's Shabwa Arab World 04:17
At least 13 killed by suicide bomber in central Somalia Other News 03:41
Ukrainian president held meeting with leadership of law enforcement agencies World 03:08
Chinese FM urges all parties to work for peace on Ukraine issue World 02:39
Ukrainian and French presidents hold phone talks World 02:01
India revises guidelines to promote electric vehicles, charging stations Other News 01:19
Twelve still missing after blaze engulfs Greece-Italy ferry Other News 00:41
Georgian PM meets Bulgarian colleague at MSC Georgia 00:08
Kyrgyzstan's Emergency Ministry, Montana State National Guard to resume cooperation Kyrgyzstan 19 February 23:42
G7 countries reaffirm support to Normandy Process on Ukraine World 19 February 23:15
Turkish Minister urges people to get Turkovac shots Turkey 19 February 23:04
Ukrainian president invites Russian counterpart to hold meeting Europe 19 February 22:46
Canadian police use pepper spray, stun grenades in push to clear capital World 19 February 22:23
Ukraine says two soldiers killed, four injured as result of shelling Europe 19 February 21:49
Ukraine announces death of intelligence officer as result of shelling Europe 19 February 21:18
Fires rage out of control in Argentina Other News 19 February 20:57
Ukrainian president proposes to hold UNSC summit with participation of Ukraine, Germany and Turkey Europe 19 February 20:39
Azerbaijani Energy Minister takes part in the Munich Security Conference Economy 19 February 19:53
NATO temporarily closes its representative office in Kiev Europe 19 February 19:17
Vaccination prevented 1 lakh Covid deaths in third wave, says Mansukh Mandaviya Other News 19 February 19:14
German Foreign Ministry recommends citizens to leave Ukraine Europe 19 February 19:03
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 19 February 18:38
Azerbaijan confirms 3,690 more COVID-19 cases, 6,963 recoveries Society 19 February 18:33
Jaishankar meets German counterpart; discusses bilateral and global issues Other News 19 February 18:13
Positions of Azerbaijan Army in direction of Khojavand region subjected to fire Politics 19 February 17:51
Kazakhstan detects illegal mining farm Kazakhstan 19 February 17:35
IRICA reveals data on Iran’s imports from ECO member states Business 19 February 17:33
Foreign students visit Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 19 February 17:32
Jobs in India: IT firms to hire 50 Lakh employees, says Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Other News 19 February 17:16
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 19 February 17:08
IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal resigns from board, to reduce stake Other News 19 February 16:34
Nepal to become the first country to adopt India's UPI system Other News 19 February 15:52
Azerbaijani ambassador announces date of meeting of intergovernmental commission with Iran (PHOTO) Business 19 February 15:34
India logs 22,270 new Covid cases, 325 more deaths Other News 19 February 15:22
Russia reports over 191,000 COVID-19 recoveries in the past day Russia 19 February 14:56
Kazakhstan's Sovereign Wealth Fund revises procurement methodology Kazakhstan 19 February 14:56
India-UAE economic pact will be foundation stone for next era of success: UAE Minister Other News 19 February 14:55
Turkmenistan plans to construct unit for producing isobutane from natural gas Oil&Gas 19 February 14:44
Georgia may face long-term inflation, NBG says Georgia 19 February 14:23
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 19 Society 19 February 14:20
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for purchase of rechargeable batteries Tenders 19 February 14:16
Azerbaijan's air freight traffic value slightly up in January 2022 Transport 19 February 14:14
India-UAE CEPA will be game-changer in economic ties: PM Narendra Modi Other News 19 February 14:13
India, UAE are natural partners, for rules-based fair trade: Piyush Goyal Other News 19 February 14:07
Bulgaria can increase its energy independence by completing IGB, says AmCham Oil&Gas 19 February 14:02
Happy that India, UAE concluded CEPA negotiations in less than 3 months: PM Modi Other News 19 February 14:01
Azerbaijan shares data for petroleum coke, oil bitumen exports in January 2022 Oil&Gas 19 February 13:51
Bank Maskan of Iran provides funds for National Housing Action Plan Business 19 February 13:47
Turkmen law enforcement agencies' representatives to be mandatorily insured Finance 19 February 13:37
Two flights a week to be carried out on Baku-Tehran route Transport 19 February 13:33
Azerbaijan increases road vehicle imports in January 2022 Transport 19 February 13:32
Weekly review of major events in Azerbaijani energy market Oil&Gas 19 February 13:31
Turkmenistan develops program related to tobacco control Business 19 February 13:31
Azerbaijan announces gas export growth in January 2022 Oil&Gas 19 February 13:28
Domestic passenger transportation via Iranian airports growing Transport 19 February 13:27
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences adopts its president's resignation (PHOTO) Society 19 February 13:25
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 19 February 13:24
Kyrgyzstan confirms 32 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 19 February 13:07
Iran's Chabahar-Zahedan railway line to connect CIS, Caucasus, European countries to Chabahar port Transport 19 February 12:54
Uzbek, Russian experts eye to develop new varieties of grapes Uzbekistan 19 February 12:53
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Zevarda field Uzbekistan 19 February 12:52
Number of passenger planes received by Iranian airports up Transport 19 February 12:51
Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani army conducts sudden inspection of Naval Forces combat readiness (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19 February 12:51
Number of passenger planes flying over Iranian airspace soars Transport 19 February 12:50
Weekly review of crucial events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 19 February 12:49
Powers of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences' President entrusted to Arif Gashimov Society 19 February 12:43
All news