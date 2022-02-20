Georgian PM, Siemens Energy CEO discuss potential investment

Georgia's potential for new energy projects was discussed at a meeting between the country's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Christian Bruch, the CEO of Siemens Energy AG, at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

During the meeting, Garibashvili highlighted Georgia's favourable investment environment and noted promotion of energy projects as the Georgian government's "top priority" in the post-pandemic period.

The Georgian PM pledged to provide "maximum support" for Siemens Energy AG to invest in the country.

Siemens Energy AG employs approximately 90 thousand people in 90 countries around the world.