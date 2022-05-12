Georgia, Spain discuss prospects for bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with Foreign Minister of Spain Jose Manuel Albarez to outline future prospects for expanding bilateral ties, Trend reports via Georgian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between Georgia and Spain, including the possibility of expanding cooperation in the trade and economic spheres, as well as prospects for the development of tourism relations.

Albarez praised the efforts made by Georgia on the path to European integration, and noted the support of Spain in this regard, which is of particular importance during the consideration by the European Commission of the second part of the EU questionnaire.

The second part of the European Commission questionnaire, consists of 33 chapters and up to 2300 questions in all sectoral directions, was handed over by Georgian Prime Minister on May 10, 2022.