Georgia’s tourism revenue significantly increases - NBG

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The National Bank of Georgia revealed the total tourism revenue for April 2022, Trend reports via National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

According to NBG statistics, Georgia’s tourism revenue for April 2022 amounted to $188.6 million, which is almost 4 times more compared to $49.9 million in the same month of 2021.

The-TOP 5 countries that contributed to Georgia’s tourism revenue in April 2022 :

Russia - $36.5 million;

Belarus - $28.1 million;

Israel - $20.9 million;

EU countries - $20.8 million;

Ukraine - $19.5 million.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s tourism revenue in March 2022 amounted to $174.5 million, which is 6 times more compared to the reporting period of 2021 ($29.5 million).