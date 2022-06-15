Georgia lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. All COVID-19 travel restrictions have been lifted in Georgia, Trend reports with reference to a document published on the website of the Legislative Herald of Georgia.

A corresponding change was made to the Decree of the Government of Georgia No. 322 "On Approving the Rules for Isolation and Quarantine" dated May 23, 2020.

Thus, starting from June 15, 2022, all Georgian citizens and foreign visitors will no longer be required to present COVID-19 vaccination certificates or negative PCR test results on arrival to Georgia.

Earlier, according to the National Tourism Administration of Georgia, it was noted that the total number of visitors arriving in Georgia in May 2022 amounted to 359,238 people, which is three times more compared to the same month in 2021 (109,359).