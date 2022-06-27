Сustoms checkpoint on Georgia-Russia border temporarily closed due to heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall has caused a temporary suspension of the Kazbegi customs checkpoint in Georgia’s north, with the state of emergency affecting the wider region, the Georgian Revenue Service announced on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The state body noted all customs control procedures at the checkpoint had been suspended after the flooded Tergi and Devdoraki rivers in the north had damaged a section of the road of "international importance" connecting Georgia and Russia through the Caucasus mountains.

The suspension of the works includes traffic of import and export goods and customs control procedures for individuals crossing the state border through the checkpoint.

All employees and passengers present at the location have been transported to a secure area, the body said, adding the checkpoint would continue to operate at "full capacity" following repairs.