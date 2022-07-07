Georgia, Azerbaijan consider prospects for deepening co-op in transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili with Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev considered prospects for deepening collaboration in transport and digital technology, Trend reports via Georgian Government.

During the meeting on July 6, 2022, Garibashvili and Nabiyev discussed strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan and ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

"The conversation also touched on ongoing regional infrastructural projects designed to bolster Georgia's function as a transit corridor, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad connector project and projects seeking to modernize Georgia's railroad network and build the East-West Highway", the message says.

Meanwhile, the both sides also stressed the importance of trade cooperation between the two countries, pointing out that Azerbaijan has been one of Georgia's top five trading partners in recent years.