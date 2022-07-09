EU welcomes Georgia's adoption of consumer protection law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The European Union has welcomed Georgia's adoption of the Law on Protection of Consumer Rights and the launch of its implementation, the National Communications Commission of Georgia announced, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The national body said the assessment had followed EU bodies' appraisal of the country’s progress in the fulfilment of its obligations under the Association Agreement, signed between the sides in 2014.

The seventh session of the Sub-committee on Economic and Sectoral Cooperation of the Georgia-EU Association, hosted on Thursday in Brussels, also involved the evaluation of the dialogue and the processes implemented between the sides within last year in the framework of the AA.

EU-Georgia Association Agreement consumer protection bill passes first parliament hearing

Industrial and enterprise policy, mining activities, tourism, corporate law and governance, along with consumer and tax policies of Georgia were also on the agenda of the meeting.

The Georgian Parliament approved the bill on Consumer Protection in its third hearing on March 29, establishing rules for consumer protection and prohibiting unfair commercial practices that violate the "values of trust and good faith”.