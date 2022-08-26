Chief of Georgian Defence Forces inspects measures against Borjomi forest fire

Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, the Chief of the Georgian Defence Forces inspected the measures being taken against the forest fire in the central-western Georgia’s Borjomi municipality by military personnel, Trend reports citing Agenda.

Brigadier General Roland Dzneladze, Commander of the Eastern Command of the Georgian Defence Forces presented a report to Matiashvili on the ongoing work carried out by various units, the Ministry of Defence said.

The personnel of the Rapid Response Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Company of the Army Logistics Support Command, the 1st Infantry Brigade of the Eastern Command and the Combat Engineering Battalion have been carrying out fire extinguishing works in the direction of the village of Dviri in the eastern sector of the disaster area.

The Defence forces have been involved in the process of combating the fire with all-terrain vehicles and fire-rescue equipment, including heavy hardware and tractors by the order of the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.