Georgian Economy Minister meets Abu Dhabi Ports delegation to discuss investment possibilities

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili has discussed investment possibilities with Samir Chaturvedi, the Director of the International Business of Abu Dhabi Ports and his associates, Trend reports citing Agenda.

At the meeting with the visiting delegation, the sides discussed the development of bilateral economic relations between Georgia and the United Arab Emirates, and “special attention” was paid to the possibilities in investment in maritime transport and logistics, the state body also said.

The visitors were introduced to Georgia's investment climate, Government programmes for supporting businesses, and current and planned transport and logistics projects.

The Ministry said the meeting had also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in the maritime cluster, promotion of maritime education, and development of related training centres.