Georgia hosts Scandinavian tour operators in tourism potential promotion

Representatives of leading travel companies from Scandinavian countries have visited Georgia and met with their Georgian counterparts to discuss future cooperation and joint tour planning, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

An info-tour, organised by the Latvian flag carrier airBaltic, hosted 16 travel companies from Norway, Sweden and Denmark to promote Georgia’s tourism potential. The tour operators held business-to-business meetings with the private sector. Within the framework of the meeting, the GNTA convention and exhibition bureau also held a presentation about the tourism direction of Georgia.

Maka Tskhomelidze, the sales director of Mercure Tbilisi Old Town hotel and IBIS Styles Tbilisi centre said the meeting had been very “interesting” that would be useful for both Georgian travel companies and the hotel industry, and noted the info-tour would “contribute” to raising awareness of Georgia in the Scandinavian countries.

We had a very fruitful meeting with the representatives of the Georgian tourism industry. Scandinavian companies are interested in Georgia and want to cooperate with its companies. [...] More cooperation between travel companies and airline connections help to increase tourist flows", Jan Nyholm, the airBaltic head of sales in the Nordic countries said.

During the tour, which aims to increase tourist flows from Scandinavian countries and attract “high-spending” visitors, the representatives of leading travel companies visited “high-class” accommodation facilities, tourist routes and sights, and got acquainted with Georgian wine and cuisine at a master class, held specially for the guests in the country’s capital Tbilisi and various locations in the eastern region of Kakheti.