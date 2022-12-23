Georgian Parliament adopts EU-recommended electoral amendments in third reading

The Georgian Parliament adopted amendments to the country’s electoral code in their third reading, as part of the recommendations set by the European Union in June for granting it the membership candidate status, with multi-party support, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The bill featuring 20 amendments, including 13 reflecting international recommendations of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe, was supported by 96 MPs.

The ruling Georgian Dream party reached an agreement on ten topics in two closed meetings with the opposition parties - Lelo, Strategy Agmashenebeli and the United National Movement, that had not participated in the Parliamentary working groups, created by the ruling party to address the conditions outlined by the EU for granting Georgia the membership candidate status.

At the request of the domestic opposition, one more amendment was added to the bill, under which the certification will no longer be mandatory for the party members of the Election Commission. The Parliamentary working group on electoral reforms proposed the amendments in September.