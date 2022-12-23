PM chairs Commission meeting for Georgia’s EU Integration

The 56th meeting of the Commission for Georgia’s EU Integration was chaired today by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

At the meeting, the commission’s members discussed two items on the meeting agenda: the Report on the 2022 National Plan for Georgia’s EU Integration and the summary of the current state of affairs concerning the implementations of the European Council’s 12 recommendations.

Important issues pertaining to Georgia-EU cooperation were also reviewed, the government’s press service reported.

“The commission’s members also familiarized themselves with information on the implementation of the requirements under the Association Agreement and measures to be taken.

The commission praised Georgia’s implementation of the Association Agreement in both sectoral and legislative directions.

The commission’s members also familiarized themselves with information on the process of implementation of the Free Trade Agreement with the EU and commended the Georgian side’s efforts toward tapping fully into the opportunities under the agreement.

Information about the Georgian Parliament’s efforts toward the implementation of the European Commission’s recommendations, on the process of implementation of the recommendations proper and carried out and planned legislative amendments alike, was also presented at the meeting,” read the press statement.

The Prime Minister thanked all participating agencies for their active engagement and productive work in the process of implementing the European Commission’s 12 recommendations.