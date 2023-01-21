Georgian domestic exports up 31.8% in 2022

Georgia has exported locally produced goods worth $5.59 billion in 2022, which is a 31.8 percent increase year-on-year, preliminary data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia show, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Geostat said local exports in the country had accounted for 66.2 percent of total exports in 2022, amounting to $3.70 billion, 18.4 percent higher compared to 2021.

Georgia’s top trading partners were:

China - $694.8 million

Russia - $536.1 million

Bulgaria -$419.9 million

The five largest domestic export goods of Georgia are as follows:

Copper ores and concentrates - $1.02 billion (27.7% of total exports)

Ferro-alloys - $453.3 million (12.2%)

Nitrogenous fertilisers - $281.4 million (7.6%)

Wine from fresh grapes - $251 million (6.8%)

Natural or artificial mineral and aerated waters - $111 million (3%)

Last year Georgian external trade turnover amounted to $19.04 billion in 2022, posting a 32.8 percent increase year-on-year.

The value of exports rose by 31.8 percent and equalled $5.59 billion, while imports also grew by 33.2 percent, amounting to $13.45 billion in 2022.

Turkey ($2.80 billion), Russia ($2.48 billion) and China ($1.86 billion) were the top trading partners of Georgia in its total external trade turnover in 2022, Geostat said.