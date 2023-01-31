Georgian PM, Moldovan Deputy PM review cooperation, EU integration, security

Principal areas of cooperation between Georgia and Moldova were discussed on Tuesday in a meeting between the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Oleg Serebrian, the Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The meeting highlighted the “successful” cooperation of the respective agencies of the two countries in “various directions”, with the officials expressing their readiness to “further” deepen the existing fruitful cooperation, the Government Administration said.

Garibashvili “once again” confirmed the commitment of his Government to the policy of peaceful resolution of the conflicts on the territory of the country, with the officials also confirming their “strong mutual support” for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two states.

The meeting also focused on the process of integration of the Associated Trio countries of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine into the European Union and the steps already taken in the direction.

Security environment and challenges - both in the wider region involving the two countries and globally - and the importance of joint efforts in overcoming existing challenges were also under discussion at the meeting.