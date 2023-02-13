Georgian PM highlights “determination to swiftly progress” on EU accession

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday said his Government was “determined to swiftly progress” on its European Union accession, with the membership candidate status being “our next immediate milestone”, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

In his remarks at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Garibashvili noted Georgia aspired to become a member of the EU and NATO, considering the progress the country had made.

We submitted an EU membership application as a concrete response to the longstanding choice of the Georgian people. On June 23, 2022, the European Council recognised the European perspective for Georgia, which reaffirmed that Georgia’s future is in the EU”, Garibashvili said.

Garibashvili stressed his Government was “flexible and responsive” to new regional and global socio-economic and political developments.

Even though the environment around Georgia is constantly changing and evolving, we stay loyal to our national interests and shared values, while serving the needs of our citizens. Subsequently, the confidence our partners have in Georgia stems directly from our steady progress and demonstrated commitment to democracy, as well as our real accomplishments in recent years”, the head of the Government told the Summit.

The Government’s vision for Georgia is to make the country a symbol of “stability, opportunities and development”, he highlighted.

"We are committed to creating a strong, dynamic economy that benefits all our citizens. At the same time, we are building a society that is inclusive, innovative and forward-looking. As we move forward, let us remember that our goal is to make Georgia a shining example of what is possible when people come together to achieve a common vision”, Garibashvili added.

He also highlighted the inspiration from the United Arab Emirates’ “remarkable” development story, by saying Georgia had “the resources, the talent and the determination” to succeed.