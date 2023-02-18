PM, Goldman Sachs Global Affairs President review investment environment in Georgia

The economic climate and investment environment of Georgia were discussed on Friday in a meeting between the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Jared Cohen, the President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Hosted on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the discussion saw the sides note Georgia’s “continued advancement” and “steady” economic growth despite global complications caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government Administration said.

The meeting also highlighted Georgia’s role as a “reliable and stable” business partner.