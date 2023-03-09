Rally continues in Tbilisi despite authorities' decision to withdraw foreign agent bill

A protest rally is underway outside Georgia's parliament in central Tbilisi even after the country's authorities resolved to withdraw the foreign agent bill. Local TV channels broadcast the developments, Trend reports citing TASS.

Rustaveli Avenue adjacent to the parliament building was cordoned off. Meanwhile, the square in front of the parliament building was once again filled with thousands of people. This time, citizens are rather celebrating the decision of the ruling Georgian Dream party to stop considering two versions of the foreign agent bills, than calling on the authorities to take concrete action,

However, many protesters express distrust in the country's authorities, since the decision to withdraw the bills was only announced verbally, and was not confirmed by a vote against the initiative in parliament. Opposition activists are also calling on the authorities to release more than 130 people who were detained during the March 7-8 protests. The rally is peaceful.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on March 7-8 after lawmakers had passed the first reading of the Georgian version of a foreign agent bill. On March 9, the ruling party decided to withdraw the bill from parliament.