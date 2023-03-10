Georgian PM, founder of Emaar Properties, Eagle Hills review projects

The specific projects were reviewed on Thursday by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Mohamed Alabbar, the founder of Emaar Properties and Chair of Eagle Hills, as well as Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, the State Minister in the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The favourable business environment in Georgia and the “great potential” of the country for the development of resorts were highlighted by the sides, with Alabbar taking interest in investing in particular projects, the Government Administration said.

Emaar Properties is a multinational real estate development company based in the United Arab Emirates, owning more than 30 billion in assets worldwide and operating in various countries of Asia, Europe and North America.

The Emirati-based real estate investment and development company, Eagle Hills, was founded in 2014 and has implemented up to 45 projects in nine countries.