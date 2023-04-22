Georgian FM to discuss support for country’s EU candidacy in Italy visit

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili will discuss support from Italy and other partners for Georgia in its quest to obtain the European Union membership candidate status by the end of this year as part of his official visit to Rome, the Georgian foreign office said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

In comments on the topic, the official stressed his office and other state agencies were “completely focused” on obtaining the status, and noted he had already met with the Italian Parliament’s Speaker to discuss the legislative body’s “vital support” for Georgia’s EU integration.

The Speaker expressed his very clear support for Georgia, and I am sure the Italian Parliament and Government will be actively involved in supporting our EU aspirations”, said the FM.

The official also said he would sign a new “strategic document” during a meeting with his Italian counterpart later on Friday to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence, security, politics, trade, economy, culture and education.

"The high-level dialogue format will further strengthen ties between the states and bring a new impetus to bilateral relations”, Darchiashvili said.

The FM noted the meeting would also review Georgia's European integration prospects and highlighted the importance of “individual cooperation” with the bloc’s member states to ensure the country’s integration into the EU.