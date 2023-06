BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. In the first quarter of 2023, the Georgian economy received $496.6 million in foreign direct investments, Trend reports.

This is 13.7 percent less than in the first quarter of last year, but 53.3 percent higher than in October-December 2022.

The Netherlands ranked first among main investors in Georgia in early 2023 with $239.6 million, with a 48.2 percent shate in total FDIs. Japan came in second with $63.2 million, while the US came in third with $54.7 million.