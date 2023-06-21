Georgia releases indicator of economic growth for 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Georgia's real GDP growth amounted to 7.7 percent in 1Q2023 compared to the period from January through March 2022, Trend reports.

According to the National Sakstat Statistics Service of Georgia, the total GDP at current prices in 1Q2023 is estimated at 16.5 billion lari ($6.2 billion). The data also indicate a deflator, which for this reporting period amounted to 6.8 percent. Georgia's GDP per capita during this period amounted to 4,400 lari ($1,700).

The largest growth in the Georgian economy from January through March 2023 was recorded in the sectors of information and communications, and administrative activities, as well as in the field of art, entertainment, and recreation.

Meanwhile, there is a decline in sectors such as healthcare, mining and manufacturing, and real estate, as well as in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries.

In the structure of Georgia's GDP, the largest share is accounted for trade, the processing industry, and real estate transactions.