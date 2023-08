BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The body of another victim of a landslide near the Shovi resort in Georgia was discovered, according to the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Trend reports.

The death toll from the natural tragedy has risen to 12 persons. At least 25 people are still being sought.

The military has also joined the search this morning. On the territory, over 400 rescuers are working.

On August 3, a landslide happened in the Shovi resort in western Georgia throughout the day.