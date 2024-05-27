Georgian parliament committee quashes presidential veto on Transparency of Foreign Influence law

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Legal Affairs Committee of the Parliament of Georgia has overridden the veto of the country's President Salome Zourabichvili on the draft Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence at a meeting on May 27, Trend reports via the website of the Georgian Parliament.

"The veto was lifted by the committee, and accordingly, this issue is closed," said Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs Henri Ohanashvili after the vote.

To note, On May 14, the Georgian Parliament passed the draft Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence in its final reading. The draft mandates that NGOs and media outlets with more than 20 percent of their funding from external sources must register in a special register and submit an annual declaration.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the draft on May 18.

