Military plane crash lands in Georgia UPDATED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. A military plane has crashed in Georgia, Trend reports via the Georgian Defense Ministry.

"On July 2 of this year, during a scheduled military exercise involving aviation, one of the aircraft belonging to the Defense Forces crashed. As a result of the Su-25 crash, pilot Kakhaber Zurabashvili tragically died," the statement reads.

A detailed investigation is being conducted by the relevant services of the Georgian Defense Ministry to determine the causes of the incident.

