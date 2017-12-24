World's largest amphibious aircraft AG600 makes maiden flight in China

24 December 2017 07:05 (UTC+04:00)

China's first home-grown large amphibious aircraft AG600 on Sunday took to the skies for maiden flight, Xinhua reports.

At 9:39 a.m., the amphibious aircraft AG600, code named "Kunlong," soared into the sky from the Jinwan Civil Aviation Airport in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

The plane has a 39.6-meter-long fuselage and 38.8-meter wingspan, said its developer, the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

It is believed to be the world's largest in-development amphibious aircraft.

