Singapore police tighten security ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Police in Singapore closed roads and ratcheted up security measures as the island nation prepared to host a historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Sputnik reported.

"In support of the DPRK-USA Singapore Summit, road closures will be effected along roads in the vicinity of Changi Airport towards Tanglin Road," the Singapore Police Force said in a statement.

Concrete barriers and security checkpoints were erected at various locations on Sentosa island, including the summit venue at the Capella Hotel, and the Shangri-la Hotel, where Trump is expected to stay.

Singapore's Ministry for Home Affairs has declared the summit an "Enhanced Security Special Event" under the country's Public Order Act.

On June 8, the police force said that the venues involved in the Singapore Summit, and the areas around them, have correspondingly been designated as Enhanced Security Special Event Areas from 10 June to 14 June 2018.

Police will enforce stringent security checks around the Enhanced Security Special Event Area throughout the designated period, the statement said.

Trump and Kim will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. for talks on denuclearization. The summit was made possible after a significant thaw of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news