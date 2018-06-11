US F-15 fighter jet crashes into sea off Okinawa

11 June 2018 03:50 (UTC+04:00)

The incident reportedly occurred some 80 kilometers off the Southern Japanese coast.

The pilot reportedly ejected from the aircraft, although his present condition is unknown, Japanese authorities told local media. The US fighter jet belonged the American Kadena airbase in Okinawa, Kyodo reported, citing government sources.

Japanese media reported on a second pilot that ejected from the aircraft, whose condition is also not known.

