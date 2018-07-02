Baikonur Cosmodrome employees banned from using social networks in working hours

2 July 2018 07:27 (UTC+04:00)

Employees of the Baikonur Cosmodrome are banned from using social networks from all kind of devices in the working hours in order to prevent possible leaks of secret information, the regulation issued by the cosmodrome’s director and obtained by Sputnik, said.

“In order to ensure measures on preventing leaks of sensitive information, boosting labor discipline … [it is necessary] to ban employees from using mobile phones, tablet computers in the working hours for visiting websites of social networks and messengers,” the regulation said.

The document includes the list of the banned social network and messengers including Telegram, which is blocked in Russia in accordance with a court verdict. A source in Baikonur confirmed to Sputnik that the document was original.

Baikonur Cosmodrome is located in Kazakhstan and jointly managed by the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Russia's Aerospace Forces. Russia has agreements with the Central Asian country to lease the spaceport until at least 2050.

