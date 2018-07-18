Military aircraft crashed in Mexico

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

The training aircraft of the Mexican Air Force crashed Tuesday in Oaxaca.

As the channel Efekto TV informs, it is a question about plane T6 Texan.

Both pilots were injured, they were taken to the hospital, but their lives are not in danger.

The accident occurred at the time of the training flight near the runway of the local air base. Before the collision with the ground, the pilots managed to eject.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news