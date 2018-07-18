Military aircraft crashed in Mexico

18 July 2018 05:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

The training aircraft of the Mexican Air Force crashed Tuesday in Oaxaca.

As the channel Efekto TV informs, it is a question about plane T6 Texan.

Both pilots were injured, they were taken to the hospital, but their lives are not in danger.

The accident occurred at the time of the training flight near the runway of the local air base. Before the collision with the ground, the pilots managed to eject.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mexico outgoing, new presidents vow to work together on US ties
Other News 14 July 05:10
All 11 people on board survive plane crash on Alaska mountain
US 11 July 05:26
Romanian fighter jet crashes during airshow, kills pilot
World 7 July 19:24
Mexico's new government to cut VAT in region bordering United States
Other News 7 July 11:50
Fireworks blasts kill at least 24 near Mexico City
World 6 July 06:38
Mexico's president-elect says to invite Trump to inauguration
World 6 July 05:51
Latest
FAO foresees joint projects with Azerbaijan in new areas (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:33
More than hundred people evacuated because of fire at Institute of Oncology In Havana
World 06:21
New vice-president of Black Sea Trade and Development Bank appointed
Economy news 04:42
ICJ confirms Iran's lawsuit against US over re-imposing sanctions
Nuclear Program 03:50
Oil price rebound after sharp declines
World 02:37
Finland spends 10 mln euros on Putin-Trump summit
World 02:01
Iran welcomes plans to halt war in Yemen
Politics 01:03
Utter loss of shame in political leaders,’ Obama speaks up after Trump-Putin summit
US 00:31
Iran holds intl. conference on ecotourism, entrepreneurship
Society 00:02