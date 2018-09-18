UN secretary general hails Russian-Turkish agreement on Syria’s Idlib

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres hails the agreement reached by Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the situation in Syria’s Idlib as its will help improve the humanitarian situation in the region, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement reached on 17 September between President Erdogan of Turkey and President Putin of Russia to create a demilitarized buffer zone in Idlib region, which should avert a full-scale military operation and provide reprieve for millions of civilians," the statement said. "The Secretary-General calls all the parties in Syria to cooperate in the implementation of the agreement and ensure safe and unimpeded humanitarian access in all areas through the most direct routes."

"The Secretary-General stresses the need for swift action to address the root causes of the conflict and forge, at long last, a durable political solution in line with UN Security Council resolution 2254," the statement stressed.

