UN secretary general hails Russian-Turkish agreement on Syria’s Idlib

18 September 2018 22:59 (UTC+04:00)

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres hails the agreement reached by Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the situation in Syria’s Idlib as its will help improve the humanitarian situation in the region, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement reached on 17 September between President Erdogan of Turkey and President Putin of Russia to create a demilitarized buffer zone in Idlib region, which should avert a full-scale military operation and provide reprieve for millions of civilians," the statement said. "The Secretary-General calls all the parties in Syria to cooperate in the implementation of the agreement and ensure safe and unimpeded humanitarian access in all areas through the most direct routes."

"The Secretary-General stresses the need for swift action to address the root causes of the conflict and forge, at long last, a durable political solution in line with UN Security Council resolution 2254," the statement stressed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Huge road accident kills 3, injures 37 in Voronezh region
Russia 18 September 23:19
Presidential administration: Turkey, Azerbaijan repeatedly proved fraternity to each other
Turkey 18 September 20:47
No military operation to be held in Syria’s Idlib - Turkish FM
Turkey 18 September 16:35
Israel's Netanyahu to speak to Russia's Putin
Israel 18 September 16:35
Turkish-Israeli rapprochement may change balance of power in Middle East
Commentary 18 September 16:29
Israeli military blames Syria for downing Russian plane
Israel 18 September 16:02
Latest
Azerbaijani FM meets WEF president
Politics 18 September 23:55
Huge road accident kills 3, injures 37 in Voronezh region
Russia 18 September 23:19
EU to scrap lawsuit against Ireland after Apple pays back taxes
World 18 September 22:28
AZDynamics presents robot for deep-sea operations
ICT 18 September 21:57
Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan aim to develop relations in all areas
Economy news 18 September 21:48
Chairman of Pakistani Senate to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 18 September 21:30
One dead, five injured in scaffolding collapse in Madrid
Europe 18 September 21:25
Presidential administration: Turkey, Azerbaijan repeatedly proved fraternity to each other
Turkey 18 September 20:47
Kazakhstan ratifies protocol amending double taxation avoidance deal with Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan 18 September 20:41